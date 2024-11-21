Newswise — WASHINGTON (Nov. 21, 2024)--The Trump Administration and Republican lawmakers are discussing cuts to Medicaid, the nation’s public health insurance program for the low income population and people with disabilities. The changes might reduce funding for the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion or require that Medicaid enrollees work in order to obtain health coverage. Both would mean that many people would lose health coverage, according to the New York Times and others.

Many of these proposals are in the Republican policy agenda called Project 2025. Work requirements for Medicaid recipients have been a popular idea but failed to get much traction during the first Trump Administration. According to the Congressional Budget Office Medicaid work requirements would reduce federal spending by at least $100 billion over the next ten years.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on the proposed cuts to Medicaid and work requirements. To schedule an interview with an expert please contact Kathy Fackelmann, [email protected] or Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She co-authored a blog in the journal Health Affairs on the topic of work requirements, Forcing States to Tie Medicaid to Work is an Unconstitutional ‘Gun to the Head’.

Leighton Ku, a professor of health policy and management and Director of the Center for Health Policy Research at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a health policy researcher and public policy analyst. He is an expert in national and state health reforms, and how to improve access to affordable health care for vulnerable populations.

Richard Ricciardi is an associate dean for Clinical Practice & Community Engagement at the GW School of Nursing. He is an expert on healthcare access and affordability. Watch here as he talks about the challenges to affordable healthcare.



Anne Reid is a lecturer in the Health Policy and Management Department at the Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on health policy. Watch here as she discusses the future of Medicaid and Medicare.