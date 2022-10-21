Expert commentary on the latest events around the Russia-Ukraine war.

GW Expert Available to Discuss Six-month Anniversary of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Robert W. Orttung is a research professor of International Affairs at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs and faculty member of the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies. On the occasion of the anniversary of the invasion, he offers this analysis: “The day is a significant reminder that Russia is now seeking to erase Ukraine as a country from the map and restore control over its territory. The fact that Ukraine has managed to hold off the Russian onslaught and even turn the tide demonstrates its resilience. In Ukraine more than 10 million people are displaced, tens of thousands are dead, and cities are in ruins. Nevertheless, Ukraine has retained its sovereignty and seems to be gaining strength. Meanwhile in Russia, the war has exposed the illegitimate nature of Putin's leadership and cracks are starting to show. The domestic situation is uncertain and potentially unstable. Russia's position on the international stage has dropped dramatically since the fighting began.”



GW Expert on Russian Reservist Mobilization: “Breaks Long-Term Social Contract With the Russian People” Robert Orttung believes Putin’s latest moves will challenge the Kremlin’s ability to hide the truth about the war in Ukraine from the Russian people.



"Putin's move to mobilize 300,000 additional Russian soldiers breaks his long-term social contract with the Russian people - you stay out of politics and the Russian state won't intervene in your life. Now, Putin's decision to enter the war and the Russian military's ongoing atrocities are hurting Russians in terms of their physical safety and economic well-being.

Russian citizens can no longer stand on the sidelines or pretend that they don't know what is going on. This is a major change in the country and will force both Russians and the country's allies to clarify where they stand and take sides. "

GW Expert Available to Discuss Biden’s Remarks About Putin’s Threats of Nuclear War Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy of the Elliott School of International Affairs, spoke to KCBS-AM about Biden’s remarks offering this analysis:

“Obviously [President Biden] said this at a campaign event, I don’t think he would be using this to particularly to signal to President Putin our intentions. Probably more relevant last week [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan had said we don’t see signs of Putin moving to use nuclear weapons. Now the question is, has something happened between last week and this week to have caused President Biden to up the threat level?”



GW Expert Available Comment on Putin Declaring Martial Law in Annexed Ukrainian Regions In response to the news of Putin’s declaration of martial law, Robert W. Orttung offered this analysis:

“Putin's decision to order the imposition of martial law in occupied Ukraine and strengthening the governors' powers in Russia is unlikely to have much effect. One consequence of Putin's strongman rule is that he has fostered extensive corruption and undermined administrative capacity across Russia's military and civilian governing organs. The limits of his power are becoming increasingly evident as he escalates his verbal commands. Putin is increasingly howling into an abyss of his own making.”



