Expert commentary on the latest events around the Russia-Ukraine war.
We at Newswise have put together this list of experts, research, and sources for expert commentaries about the current war between Russia and Ukraine. Reporters can get a free press pass to access expert contacts and embargoed news [register here].
You can check out these Channels to find the latest experts and research:
Comments from the latest available experts
- GW Expert Available to Discuss Six-month Anniversary of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
- Robert W. Orttung is a research professor of International Affairs at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs and faculty member of the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies. On the occasion of the anniversary of the invasion, he offers this analysis: “The day is a significant reminder that Russia is now seeking to erase Ukraine as a country from the map and restore control over its territory. The fact that Ukraine has managed to hold off the Russian onslaught and even turn the tide demonstrates its resilience. In Ukraine more than 10 million people are displaced, tens of thousands are dead, and cities are in ruins. Nevertheless, Ukraine has retained its sovereignty and seems to be gaining strength. Meanwhile in Russia, the war has exposed the illegitimate nature of Putin's leadership and cracks are starting to show. The domestic situation is uncertain and potentially unstable. Russia's position on the international stage has dropped dramatically since the fighting began.”
- GW Expert on Russian Reservist Mobilization: “Breaks Long-Term Social Contract With the Russian People”
- Robert Orttung believes Putin’s latest moves will challenge the Kremlin’s ability to hide the truth about the war in Ukraine from the Russian people.
"Putin's move to mobilize 300,000 additional Russian soldiers breaks his long-term social contract with the Russian people - you stay out of politics and the Russian state won't intervene in your life. Now, Putin's decision to enter the war and the Russian military's ongoing atrocities are hurting Russians in terms of their physical safety and economic well-being.
Russian citizens can no longer stand on the sidelines or pretend that they don't know what is going on. This is a major change in the country and will force both Russians and the country's allies to clarify where they stand and take sides. "
- GW Expert Available to Discuss Biden’s Remarks About Putin’s Threats of Nuclear War
- Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy of the Elliott School of International Affairs, spoke to KCBS-AM about Biden’s remarks offering this analysis:
“Obviously [President Biden] said this at a campaign event, I don’t think he would be using this to particularly to signal to President Putin our intentions. Probably more relevant last week [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan had said we don’t see signs of Putin moving to use nuclear weapons. Now the question is, has something happened between last week and this week to have caused President Biden to up the threat level?”
- Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy of the Elliott School of International Affairs, spoke to KCBS-AM about Biden’s remarks offering this analysis:
- GW Expert Available Comment on Putin Declaring Martial Law in Annexed Ukrainian Regions
- In response to the news of Putin’s declaration of martial law, Robert W. Orttung offered this analysis:
“Putin's decision to order the imposition of martial law in occupied Ukraine and strengthening the governors' powers in Russia is unlikely to have much effect. One consequence of Putin's strongman rule is that he has fostered extensive corruption and undermined administrative capacity across Russia's military and civilian governing organs. The limits of his power are becoming increasingly evident as he escalates his verbal commands. Putin is increasingly howling into an abyss of his own making.”
- In response to the news of Putin’s declaration of martial law, Robert W. Orttung offered this analysis:
Newswise’s Experts on the Ukraine-Russia war
Ora John Reuter
Media contact name: Kathy Quirk
Media Mobile No: +14149168216
Media Office Phone: +14142516207
Media email: [email protected]
Maria Haigh
Maria Haigh is an expert in disinformation campaigns. She is from Ukraine and can talk about how Russia is using disinformation in the hybrid war there. She can also talk about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine since she is in regular contact with friends there and monitoring media.
Media contact name: Kathy Quirk
Media Mobile No: +14149168216
Media Office Phone: +14142516207
Media email: [email protected]
Christine Evans
Dr. Evans can discuss topics including the Historical context for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Evans is the faculty coordinator for the Russian and Eastern European Studies Certificate at UWM.
Media contact name: Kathy Quirk
Media Mobile No: +14149168216
Media Office Phone: +14142516207
Media email: [email protected]
Shale Horowitz
Dr. Horowitz can discuss political calculations and decision-making behind the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He researches and writes about international conflict.
Media contact name: Kathy Quirk
Media Mobile No: +14149168216
Media Office Phone: +14142516207
Media email: [email protected]
Michael Noel
Noel specializes in competition economics and is perhaps best known for his work on dynamic price competition in the oil and gas industry. He is available to discuss the effects of the current situation on oil prices and inflation.
Media contact name: Allison Hirth
Media Office Phone: +18068345604
Media email: [email protected]
Sunghun Lim
Dr. Sunghun Lim's research centers on the intersection between International Trade, Agricultural Development, Production, and Supply Chains. His primary research focus is studying how agricultural global value chains and international trade affect national economic outcomes, such as structural transformation, employment, food security, and international trade.
Media contact name: Allison Hirth
Media Office Phone: +18068345604
Media email: [email protected]
Alan Barenberg
Alan Barenberg specializes in the history of the Soviet Union, with an emphasis on the social and economic history of the 1930s-1970s. His research focuses on a broad range of topics in the economic and social history of the Russian Empire and the USSR.
Media contact name: Allison Hirth
Media Office Phone: +18068345604
Media email: [email protected]
Nikki Kantelis
Media contact name: Allison Hirth
Media Office Phone: +18068345604
Media email: [email protected]
Frank C. Thames
Frank Thames is Professor of Political Science at Texas Tech University. His current research focuses on legislative behavior in post-communist legislatures, the economic effects of electoral systems, and gender.
Media contact name: Allison Hirth
Media Office Phone: +18068345604
Media email: [email protected]