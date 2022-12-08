Newswise — As we watch the World Cup games, the physical intensity is obvious. Players need to have incredible strength, stamina, and speed. A soccer player, on average, runs 10 to 15 km per game, and of those, 3 km can be sprints. But also, how many times per game are the players in the World Cup tackling, falling down, and getting injured? Most of the time, the players fall dramatically, and it seems like they have been injured horribly, but then the game continues, and mostly they are fine. However, there are those serious injuries that take some players out of the game.

Reporting on the World Cup and other major sporting events means covering injuries of star players like the Brazilian player Neymar who has been closely watched lately due to his recent injury, but it looks like he will be back and play against Croatia in the World Cup Quarterfinals. Croatia’s team is healthy and without injuries.

There are so many fascinating aspects to the World Cup games, and one of those is how sports medicine plays a major role in the success of teams during the tournament.

Comments from the latest available experts

Chief medical officer of US Open available re: Serena’s retirement, player longevity & how elite players can ensure physical/emotional/mental fitness

Dr. Alexis Colvin – who is also an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mount Sinai Health System – is available for interview to discuss player longevity and how elite players like Serena Williams can ensure physical, emotional and mental fitness.

Running the Race: Sports Medicine Expert Available to Discuss Thanksgiving 5Ks

Colby Genrich, M.D., family medicine physician and sports medicine specialist at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, can speak on how to prepare and train for that Thanksgiving Day 5Ks.

John-Paul Rue, MD

Fellowship-trained Board Certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mercy Medical Center

Dr. John-Paul Rue specializes in the prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. His primary focus is treating knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries, from ACL tears, meniscus, and cartilage injuries to shoulder instability and rotator cuff injuries. Media Mobile No: 410-375-7342 Media Office Phone: 410-332-9714 Media Email: [email protected] Deborah Riebe, PhD

Professor, Associate Dean of College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island Dr. Riebe’s research centers around physical activity interventions for a variety of populations, including apparently healthy adults and those with common chronic diseases, older adults, and individuals who are overweight or obese. Media Contact Name: Dawn Bergantino Media Office Phone: +14018744147 Media Email: [email protected] Damion Martins, MD

Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Atlantic Health System Dr. Martins is an accomplished national leader in Sports Medicine with a proven track record in hospital administration. He not only treats thousands of professional and collegiate athletes, but develops the programs that enhance their performance. Media Mobile No: 973-219-5438 Media Office Phone: 973-660-3145 Media Email: [email protected] Lee Kaplan, MD

Chief, UHealth Division of Sports Medicine: Director, University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute at the University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine Dr. Kaplan is a renowned specialist in the sports-related knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries, and arthroscopic surgery. Media Contact Name: Joanna Palmer Media Office Phone: +17862709909 Media Email: [email protected] Gary Liguori, PhD, FACSM

Dean, College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island Gary Liguori is a respected health expert with more than 25 years of experience as a university instructor, professor, and researcher. Over the past 20 years, Liguori’s research on such topics as physical activity, nutrition, obesity, physical assessment, and cardiac rehabilitation has been published widely in academic journals. Media Contact Name: Dawn Bergantino Media Office Phone: +14018744147 Media Email: [email protected] Nathaniel Jones, MD

Orthopaedic Surgery Associate Professor, Medical Director, Loyola University Chicago Sports Medicine at Loyola Medicine Certified in sports medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Jones looks after multiple communities in the state of Illinois. Patients visit him to treat a wide variety of medical conditions, such as arthritis, spondylolysis, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and sciatica. Media Contact Name: Sheryl Cash Media Office Phone: +17082162445 Media Email: [email protected] Pietro Tonino, MD, MBA

Director, Sports Medicine at Loyola Medicine Pietro Tonino, MD, MBA, was drawn to orthopedics in part because of his love of sports, and he now works extensively with professional, college, and recreational athletes. Over the years, his orthopedic and sports medicine physicians team has increasingly seen more ACL and other injuries in young women. Media Contact Name: Sheryl Cash Media Mobile No: +18478047486 Media Email: [email protected] Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA

Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at Hospital for Special Surgery Dr. Bryan T. Kelly specializes in treating sports injuries and in the arthroscopic and open surgical management of non-arthritic disorders affecting the hip. He cares for several sports teams. Media Contact Name: HSS Public Relations Media Office Phone: +12126061197 Media Email: [email protected] Andrew Pearle, MD

Chief, HSS Sports Medicine Institute at Hospital for Special Surgery Dr. Pearle was selected to develop one of the first computer-assisted surgery programs in the United States. Computer-assisted surgery uses navigation, which is like a "GPS for orthopedic surgery," says Dr. Pearle, who conducts research to bring these techniques from bench to bedside. He is one of the leading orthopedic surgeons nationwide in terms of the number of robotic and computer-assisted procedures he performs. Media Contact Name: HSS Public Relations Media Office Phone: +12126061197 Media Email: [email protected] Scott Rodeo, MD

Sports Medicine Surgeon; Director, HSS Center for Regenerative Medicine at Hospital for Special Surgery Dr. Rodeo specializes in sports medicine injuries of the knee, shoulder, ankle, and elbow. He has specific expertise in complex knee reconstruction, treatment of shoulder instability, and rotator cuff tendon repair. His research focuses on the basic biology of tendon and ligament healing, meniscal allograft transplantation, and rotator cuff repair. Media Contact Name: HSS Public Relations Media Office Phone: +12126061197 Media Email: [email protected] Daniel Green, MD

Director, HSS Pediatric Sports Program at Hospital for Special Surgery Dr. Daniel Green is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and director of the Pediatric Sports Program at HSS. He has special expertise in pediatric sports medicine, specifically knee injuries and pediatric knee surgery, with over 80 percent of his surgical practice focused on knee surgery in children and adolescents. Media Contact Name: HSS Public Relations Media Office Phone: +12126061197 Media Email: [email protected] Steven E. Mayer, MD

Sports Medicine Physician and Medical Director at Northwestern Medicine Steven Mayer, MD, sports medicine physician and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Running Medicine Clinic. Dr. Mayer is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in sports medicine as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation. Media Contact Name: Michelle Green Media Mobile No: +18157885865 Media Email: [email protected] Hallie Zwibel, D.O.

Medical Director and Director of the Center for Sports Medicine at New York Institute of Technology Hallie Zwibel is New York Institute of Technology's Medical Director for its Academic Health Care Centers, Director of the Center for Sports Medicine, and one of the institution's experts in esports medicine. Media Contact Name: Kim Tucker Campo Media Office Phone: +15166864013 Media Email: [email protected]



