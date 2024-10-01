Newswise — A University of West Florida Department of Mathematics and Statistics professor’s brain research was recently published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications. Dr. Shusen Pu’s study focused on the prefrontal cortex, a key area of the brain responsible for higher-order functions like decision-making and memory. The research, conducted in collaboration with Vanderbilt University and published in August, revealed that this part of the brain is actively working even when we’re not consciously engaged in a task.

"I am sincerely grateful to my collaborators at Vanderbilt University for their exceptional teamwork, and to my colleagues at UWF for their support and encouragement,” Pu said. “This collaboration showcases the research excellence of UWF’s faculty and demonstrates the global significance of the work being conducted at our institution."

By studying the brain activity of monkeys, Pu and his collaborators discovered that the prefrontal cortex can automatically organize and process information, which is essential for cognitive flexibility—a crucial ability that allows us to switch between tasks, adapt to new situations and manage our day-to-day challenges efficiently. This is crucial for everyday tasks like remembering a walking route, efficiently switching between work tasks, solving problems and making quick decisions.

To read the article, visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-50717-y.



