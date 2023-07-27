Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, CA and NEW YORK, NY, July 28, 2023 – Patricia Ann D’Amore, PhD, MBA, has been selected as the 2024 RPB David F. Weeks Award for Outstanding Vision Research (Weeks Award). The Weeks Award, funded through the generosity of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB), an anonymous donor, and the Association of University Professors of Ophthalmology (AUPO), annually recognizes and celebrates an excellent vision researcher. The award carries the name of David F. Weeks, former President and Chairman of RPB, in honor of his contributions to the field of vision research. Dr. D’Amore, the Charles L. Schepens Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School and Senior Scientist at Mass Eye and Ear, will receive her award and deliver a presentation during the AUPO 2024 Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas in February.

Joan W. Miller, MD, Chair, at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, shared, “Dr. D’Amore is an internationally recognized expert in vascular growth and development who has made significant contributions to our understanding of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), particularly through her painstaking study of the mechanisms and regulation of blood vessel growth. Dr. D’Amore’s early research revolutionized retinal care.”

“Dr. D’Amore and her collaborators have consistently conducted highly impactful research targeting the regulation of blood vessel growth in the retina, leading to the development of anti-VEGF therapies that have revolutionized care of patients with vision-threatening diseases such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion," stated Steven E. Feldon, MD, MBA, AUPO Executive Vice President.

“On behalf of Research to Prevent Blindness, I congratulate Dr. D’Amore on this significant award, which speaks not only to the high quality of her research, but also to its wide-ranging impact. Her work dramatically has changed the treatment landscape for AMD and other eye diseases. The late David Weeks, former President and Chairman of RPB, was a person of action and influence in the world of vision science, and as such he would be very pleased with the selection of Dr. D’Amore for this award in his honor,” said Brian F. Hofland, PhD, President of Research to Prevent Blindness.

