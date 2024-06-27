Newswise — A research team has elucidated the biosynthetic pathways of pyrethrum (Tanacetum cinerariifolium), identifying key genes responsible for pyrethrin production. These findings highlight pyrethrum's multifaceted chemical defenses and its potential as a companion plant in agriculture. This research paves the way for future studies to enhance sustainable farming practices by integrating pyrethrum's natural defense mechanisms.

Insect pests cause up to 35% of crop yield losses globally, leading to the extensive use of synthetic chemical pesticides, which harm the environment and human health. Recent research has focused on eco-friendly natural pyrethrin from T. cinerariifolium, which is effective and safe but declined in use post-World War Ⅱ due to cheaper synthetic pyrethroids. Despite a resurgence in pyrethrin use, understanding the biosynthetic pathways and regulatory mechanisms of pyrethrin production remains crucial.

A review article (DOI: 10.48130/opr-0024-0013) published in Ornamental Plant Research on 03 June 2024, explores the historical use of pyrethrum, reveals the biosynthetic pathways and the majority of genes responsible for pyrethrin production, highlights its antifungal sesquiterpene lactones and aphid-repelling pheromones, and emphasizes the need for further research on pyrethrum's defense strategies for sustainable farming practices.

This review delves into the historical use and cultivation of pyrethrum, highlighting its insecticidal properties recognized since ancient times. In historical practices, ancient Chinese texts mention using chrysanthemum-like plants for pest control, and the Roman Empire utilized pyrethrum for its insecticidal properties. Commercial cultivation began in the 19th century with Persian and Dalmatian pyrethrum varieties, known for their high pyrethrin content. Despite a decline in use post-World War II due to synthetic pyrethroids, pyrethrum's popularity is resurgent due to its eco-friendly properties and effectiveness against resistant pests. This review examines the biosynthetic pathways of pyrethrins and sesquiterpene lactones, crucial for the plant's chemical defense mechanisms. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding these pathways to enhance pyrethrin production. Pyrethrum's potential as a companion plant in sustainable agriculture is explored, given its natural pest repellence and attraction to beneficial predators. This review underscores the need for further research to optimize pyrethrin production, address challenges in biosynthesis, and fully exploit pyrethrum's ecological and agricultural benefits.

According to the study's lead researcher, Caiyun Wang, “Our focus extends to exploring the historical evolution of the pyrethrum production industry, particularly in terms of enhancing the natural pyrethrin content. Moreover, we investigate the potential of employing pyrethrum as a companion plant.”

In summary, this study explores pyrethrum's historical use, biosynthetic pathways, and genes responsible for pyrethrin production. It highlights the plant's chemical defenses, including sesquiterpene lactones and (E)-β-farnesene, and its potential as a companion plant in agriculture. This paper calls for further research to understand pyrethrum's defense mechanisms and improve pyrethrin yield for sustainable farming. Future research should focus on decoding its genome, regulating pyrethrin biosynthesis, and replicating this process in other species to enhance ecological and agricultural benefits.

