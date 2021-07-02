Article title: Patient personalized translational tools in cystic fibrosis to transform data from bench to bed-side and back

Authors: Kavisha Arora, Fanmuyi Yang, John Brewington, Gary McPhail, Alexander R. Cortez, Nambirajan Sundaram, Yashaswini Ramananda, Herbert Ogden, Michael Helmrath, John P. Clancy, Anjaparavanda P. Naren

From the authors: “This extensive work outlines a potential platform to identify patient-specific therapies and to understand relevant developmental abnormalities associated with [cystic fibrosis] disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.