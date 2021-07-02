Research Alert

Article title: Patient personalized translational tools in cystic fibrosis to transform data from bench to bed-side and back

Authors: Kavisha Arora, Fanmuyi Yang, John Brewington, Gary McPhail, Alexander R. Cortez, Nambirajan Sundaram, Yashaswini Ramananda, Herbert Ogden, Michael Helmrath, John P. Clancy, Anjaparavanda P. Naren

From the authors: “This extensive work outlines a potential platform to identify patient-specific therapies and to understand relevant developmental abnormalities associated with [cystic fibrosis] disease.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Genetics Personalized Medicine Respiratory Diseases and Disorders All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Physiology Cystic Fibrosis cystic fibrosis treatment cystic fibrosis mutation Individualized Medicine