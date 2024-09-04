Newswise — A recent review of energy drink consumption revealed alarming risks, especially among children and adolescents. These drinks, frequently marketed to youth via social media, claim to boost energy and performance. However, what’s often left unsaid, is that they contain dangerously high levels of caffeine – far exceeding those regulated in drinks by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) are sounding the alarm: energy drinks can lead to severe cardiovascular issues, including hypertension, arrhythmias and even sudden death. With the U.S. having no bans or strict regulations on these products, health experts emphasize an urgent need for public awareness and policy change to protect youth and vulnerable individuals.

Read about CHOP’s recent commentary in The Journal of Pediatrics.