CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oct. 17, 2024 – Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have received a three-year, $4.5 million grant from the Department of Defense to study cervical spine injuries in military personnel.

Musculoskeletal injuries, such as those that occur to the cervical spine (neck), are problematic for military personnel. This is especially true for military personnel who must perform missions in demanding environments with head-supported mass. This head-supported mass includes the baseline protective helmet, communications, specialized night vision technology and other attachments.

“These injuries can lead to a significant number of lost-duty days and disability, which impacts military readiness,” said Timothy Sell, Ph.D., professor of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, director of the Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s Performance Center and principal investigator of the study.

According to Sell, special forces combat soldiers, who typically wear heavy equipment while participating in high-acceleration events such as parachute jumps are susceptible to these types of injuries.

“Our goal is to analyze the design features of head-supported mass and identify risk factors to reduce the risk of injury and chronic neck pain,” Sell said.

The latest study is a continuation of research led by Sell to explore the frequency of cervical spine issues among a unit of special forces combat soldiers at Fort Liberty in Fayetteville in collaboration with Wayne State University and Duke University.

For the study, the research team will travel to Fort Liberty every two weeks to conduct strength and range-of-motion testing of military participants in addition to musculoskeletal imaging to examine the effects of service time on potential degenerative changes.

The team will also examine a variety of military tasks in the field to determine potential injury mechanisms.

“This component is crucial to understanding potential injury prevention strategies,” Sell said. “We’ll assess movement during common tasks and activities that these individuals perform during tactical training.”

With biomechanical modeling, participants will also be tested with and without their head-supported mass to identify ways to reduce stress and strain on the cervical spine.

Sell said this research also has a broader impact on civilian public service professionals, such as law enforcement and fire department personnel, who also wear head-supported mass and tactical equipment.

“Our goal is to create interventions or guidelines to help prevent these injuries in the future,” Sell said. “These interventions may encompass physical training and/or equipment redesign to reduce injuries, chronic pain and disability.”

