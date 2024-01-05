Article title: Genetic deficiency of the transcription factor NFAT1 confers protection against fibrogenic responses independent of immune influx

Authors: Ragini Vittal, Natalie M. Walker, A. Patrick McLinden, Russell R. Braeuer, Fang Ke, Fatemeh Fattahi, Michael P. Combs, Keizo Misumi, Yoshiro Aoki, David S. Wheeler, Carol A. Wilke, Steven K. Huang, Bethany B. Moore, Pengxiu Cao, and Vibha N. Lama

From the authors: “We provide first in vivo evidence for a role of NFAT1 in promoting lung fibrosis independent of its immunomodulatory role and suggest a future potential benefit of further investigating and targeting this final common pathway downstream of calcium dysregulation in mesenchymal cells.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.