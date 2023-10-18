Newswise — In a promising breakthrough for dietary supplements, Published on March 2, 2023, titled " Process Optimization, Structural Characterization, and Calcium Release Rate Evaluation of Mung Bean Peptides-Calcium Chelate " in Foods, researchers led by Associate Prof. Dong Lin at Guiyang University, China, have successfully synthesized Mung Bean Peptides-Calcium Chelate (MBP-Ca), offering an eco-friendly and efficient source of calcium and highlighted the compound's unique properties.

Under optimal conditions, MBP-Ca achieved an impressive calcium chelating rate of 86.26%. Unlike its precursor, MBP-Ca is rich in glutamic acid (32.74%) and aspartic acid (15.10%), signifying its distinct composition.

The study elucidates the mechanism behind calcium binding to MBP, involving carboxyl oxygen, carbonyl oxygen, and amino nitrogen atoms. This interaction leads to intra- and intermolecular interactions, resulting in the folding and aggregation of MBP. Consequently, the secondary structure of MBP-Ca exhibits a 1.90% increase in β-sheet content, a 124.42 nm size expansion, and a transformation from a dense and smooth surface structure to fragmented and coarse blocks.

In comparison to conventional calcium supplements like CaCl 2 , MBP-Ca demonstrates superior calcium release rates under diverse conditions, including varying temperatures, pH levels, and simulated gastrointestinal digestion. This enhanced release rate is pivotal for calcium transport and absorption, making MBP-Ca a promising dietary calcium supplement with improved bioavailability.

Highlight: A novel calcium supplement with high bioavailability was prepared from protein from mung bean processing wastewater

This groundbreaking research leverages mung bean-derived MBP-Ca to address environmental concerns while providing a practical dietary solution. Further investigations into MBP-Ca's absorption efficiency and specific mechanisms hold the promise of advancing dietary calcium supplementation and enhancing overall human health.

Funding：This work was supported by the Scientific and Technological Plan Project of Guizhou Province (QKHJC-ZK [2021]177), Discipline and Master’s Site Construction Project of Guiyang University by Guiyang City Financial Support Guiyang University (2021-xk15), and Undergraduate Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Program of Guiyang University (0203008002045).

DOI:10.3390/foods12051058

Original Url: https://doi.org/10.3390/foods12051058