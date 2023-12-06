Research Alert

Article title: Adjusting for muscle strength and body size attenuates sex differences in the exercise pressor reflex in young adults  

Authors: McKenna A. Tharpe, Braxton A. Linder, Matthew C. Babcock, Joseph C. Watso, Kamila U. Pollin, Zach J. Hutchison, Alex M. Barrnett, Meral N. Culver, Andreas N. Kavazis, Michael S. Brian, Austin T. Robinson 

From the authors: “In conclusion, our data indicate that young male participants have greater [blood pressure], but not [muscle sympathetic nerve activity], responses during exercise and metaboreflex isolation when compared with young female participants. However, the sex difference is partially due to differences in muscle strength and body size.” 

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program. 

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

