Research Alert

Article title: Impaired macrophage trafficking and increased helper T-cell recruitment with loss of cadherin-11 in atherosclerotic immune response

Authors: Camryn L. Johnson, Lance Riley, Matthew Bersi, MacRae F. Linton, W. David Merryman

From the authors: “The results from this study illustrate the effect of [Cadherin-11] deficiency on the immune response in atherosclerosis, including altered myeloid and T-cell phenotypes, in addition to decreased macrophage migration and cortical tension.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Heart Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology Cadherin-11 Atherosclerosis Immune Response Immune System