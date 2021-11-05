Article title: Impaired macrophage trafficking and increased helper T-cell recruitment with loss of cadherin-11 in atherosclerotic immune response

Authors: Camryn L. Johnson, Lance Riley, Matthew Bersi, MacRae F. Linton, W. David Merryman

From the authors: “The results from this study illustrate the effect of [Cadherin-11] deficiency on the immune response in atherosclerosis, including altered myeloid and T-cell phenotypes, in addition to decreased macrophage migration and cortical tension.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.