Article title: PDIA3/ERp57 promotes a matrix-rich secretome that stimulates fibroblast adhesion through CCN2

Authors: Andrew L. Hellewell, Kate J. Heesom, Mark A. Jepson, Josephine C. Adams

From the authors: “Thus, manipulation of PDIA3 or other relevant resident proteins within the secretory pathway offers a way to leverage physiological changes in [extracellular matrix] quantity and/or quality. This may be an applicable strategy for tailoring cell microenvironments or cell-derived [extracellular matrix] with different functional properties.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.