Article title: CFTR and PC2, partners in the primary cilia in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Murali K. Yanda, Cristian Ciobanu, William B. Guggino, Liudmila Cebotaru

From the authors: “Here we show that [cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR)] is present in the primary cilium, and when ablated results in longer cilia. These findings raise the question: what is the role of CFTR as a cAMP-dependent [chloride] channel in the primary cilium?”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.