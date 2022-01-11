Article title: Dopaminergic input from the posterior hypothalamus to the raphe pallidus area inhibits brown adipose tissue thermogenesis

Authors: Ellen P. S. Conceição Furber, Clarissa M. D. Mota, Edward Veytsman, Shaun F. Morrison, Christopher J. Madden

From the authors: “The dopaminergic drive from the [posterior hypothalamus] to [sympathetic premotor neurons] in the [raphe pallidus area] is an exciting and novel pathway that could play a significant role in the induction of hypothermic states and other physiological and pathophysiological states.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.