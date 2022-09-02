Article title: Contribution of fatty acid oxidation to the pathogenesis of pulmonary hypertension

Authors: Michael Hyunjean Lee, Linda Sanders, Rahul Kumar, Daniel Hernandez-Saavedra, Xin Yun, Joshay A. Ford, Mario J. Perez, Claudia Mickael, Aneta Gandjeva, Daniel E. Koyanagi, Julie W. Harral, David C. Irwin, Biruk Kassa, Robert H. Eckel, Larissa A. Shimoda, Brian B. Graham, Rubin M. Tuder

From the authors: “Our findings suggest that the attenuated pulmonary vasoconstriction and vascular remodeling conferred by global [fatty acid oxidation] inhibition, particularly by oxfenicine, may be mediated by energy-independent mitochondrial signaling and mitochondrial biogenesis in the pulmonary vasculature.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.