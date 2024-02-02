Research Alert

Article title: Alterations in descending brain-spinal pathways regulating colorectal motility in a rat model of Parkinson's disease

Authors: Tomoya Sawamura, Natsufu Yuki, Kanae Aoki, Kazuhiro Horii, Yuuki Horii, Kiyotada Naitou, Shumpei Tsukamoto, Takahiko Shiina, and Yasutake Shimizu

From the authors: “Our findings suggest that chronic constipation in Parkinson’s disease patients may be associated with alterations in central regulatory mechanisms of colorectal motility.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

KEYWORDS
