Article title: Alterations in descending brain-spinal pathways regulating colorectal motility in a rat model of Parkinson's disease



Authors: Tomoya Sawamura, Natsufu Yuki, Kanae Aoki, Kazuhiro Horii, Yuuki Horii, Kiyotada Naitou, Shumpei Tsukamoto, Takahiko Shiina, and Yasutake Shimizu



From the authors: “Our findings suggest that chronic constipation in Parkinson’s disease patients may be associated with alterations in central regulatory mechanisms of colorectal motility.”



This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.