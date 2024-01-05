Research Alert

Article title: Exploring myometrial microenvironment changes at the single-cell level from nonpregnant to term pregnant states

Authors: Kaiyuan Ji, Junmin Zhong, Long Cui, Xiaodi Wang, Li-Na Chen, Bolun Wen, Fan Yang, Wenfeng Deng, Xiuyu Pan, Lele Wang, Junjie Bao, YunShan Chen, and Huishu Liu

From the authors: “These findings offer unprecedented insights into myometrial remodeling and the anti-inflammatory response during pregnancy.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics, Jan-2024

