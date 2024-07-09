Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Genetic causal relationship between multiple immune cell phenotypes and Parkinson’s disease: a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization study

Authors: Hong Chen, Xie Wang, Ze Chang, Juan Zhang, Daojun Xie

From the authors: “Our study identified a close link between immune cells and [Parkinson’s disease (PD)], and the results of this study provide ideas for the study of the immune mechanism of PD and the exploration of effective therapeutic means.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology, June 2024

