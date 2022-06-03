Article title: Control of coronary vascular resistance by eicosanoids via a novel GPCR

Authors: Nabil J. Alkayed, Zhiping Cao, Zu Yuan Qian, Shanthi Nagarajan, Xuehong Liu, Jonathan W. Nelson, Fuchun Xie, Bingbing Li, Wei Fan, Lijuan Liu, Marjorie R. Grafe, Catherine M. Davis, Xiangshu Xiao, Anthony P. Barnes, Sanjiv Kaul

From the authors: “In conclusion, our study is the first to propose a role for [G protein-coupled receptor] 39 in microvascular regulation, in part by sensing the relative concentrations of 14,15-[epoxyeicosatrienoates] and 15-[hydroxyeicosatetraenoates].”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.