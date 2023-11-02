Research Alert

Article title: Sex-specific lung inflammation and mitochondrial damage in a model of electronic cigarette exposure in asthma

Authors: Min-Ae Song, Ji Young Kim, Matthew W. Gorr, Roy A. Miller, Manjula Karpurapu, Jackie Nguyen, Devki Patel, Kellie J. Archer, Navjot Pabla, Peter G. Shields, Loren E. Wold, John W. Christman, Sangwoon Chung

From the authors: “[Our] studies show male-predominant sex pathological differences in [e-cigarette] use in asthma. Acquiring information on sex-specific [e-cigarette] effects in respiratory health will help personalized treatment options in patients with asthma and identify new sex-specific therapeutic targets in [e-cigarette] users.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

