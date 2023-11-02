Article title: Dichloroacetate as a novel pharmaceutical treatment for cancer-related fatigue in melanoma

Authors: Xinyi Zhang, Won D. Lee, Brooks P. Leitner, Wanling Zhu, Andin Fosam, Zongyu Li, Rafael C. Gaspar, Alexandra A. Halberstam, Briana Robles, Joshua D. Rabinowitz, Rachel J. Perry

From the authors: “[T]his study tackles the long-understudied conundrum of [cancer-related fatigue (CRF)] treatment from multiple dimensions of muscle performance and metabolism. Our data reveal the critical role of nontumor tissue metabolism in CRF induction and positions [dichloroacetate] as a potential therapeutic target for CRF in patients.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.