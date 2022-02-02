Research Alert

Article title: Aerobic exercise and resistance exercise alleviate skeletal muscle atrophy through IGF-1/IGF-1R-PI3K/Akt pathway in mice with myocardial infarction

Authors: Feng Li-Li, Li Bo-Wen, Xi Yue, Tian Zhen-Jun, Cai Meng-Xin

From the authors: “[Aerobic exercise] and [resistance exercise], safely and effectively, alleviate skeletal muscle atrophy by regulating the levels of myogenesis, protein degradation and cell apoptosis in mice with [myocardial infarction] via activating IGF-1/IGF-1R-PI3K/Akt signaling pathway.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cardiovascular Health Exercise and Fitness Heart Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology Heart Attack Myocardial Infarction Exercise Resistance Exercise Muscle Wasting MUSCLE ATROPHY