Article title: Aerobic exercise and resistance exercise alleviate skeletal muscle atrophy through IGF-1/IGF-1R-PI3K/Akt pathway in mice with myocardial infarction

Authors: Feng Li-Li, Li Bo-Wen, Xi Yue, Tian Zhen-Jun, Cai Meng-Xin

From the authors: “[Aerobic exercise] and [resistance exercise], safely and effectively, alleviate skeletal muscle atrophy by regulating the levels of myogenesis, protein degradation and cell apoptosis in mice with [myocardial infarction] via activating IGF-1/IGF-1R-PI3K/Akt signaling pathway.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.