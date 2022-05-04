Article title: Associations between circulating microRNAs and coronary plaque characteristics: potential impact from physical exercise

Authors: Maria Dalen Taraldsen, Rune Wiseth, Vibeke Videm, Anja Bye, Erik Madssen

From the authors: “This exploratory study demonstrated six miRs associated with coronary necrotic core, a marker of plaque vulnerability. In addition, changes in four miRs were associated with a regression of coronary plaque burden following exercise intervention. These novel findings may identify potential future biomarkers of CAD and coronary plaque composition.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.