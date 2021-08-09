Research published ahead of print in the journal Function finds sodium prompts the release of regenerative factors in articular cartilage that has sustained injury due to osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis causes a loss of the protein aggrecan that is an integral part of the extracellular matrix in cartilage. Cartilage does not repair itself well in joints affected by age and/or arthritis.

“Loss of aggrecan in late-stage osteoarthritis prevents growth factor release and likely contributes to disease progression. Treatments that restore matrix sodium in osteoarthritis may recover the intrinsic repair response to improve disease outcome,” the researchers wrote.

Read the full article, “Matrix-bound growth factors are released upon cartilage compression by an aggrecan-dependent sodium flux that is lost in osteoarthritis.” Contact APS Media Relations to schedule an interview with the research team.