 
< Previous Article
Return to Article List

Research Alert

Researchers Identify Mechanism Responsible for Statin-related Muscle Pain

1-Nov-2019 2:00 PM EDT

American Physiological Society (APS)

Add to Favorites

more news from this source

Newswise — Article title: Statin administration activates system xC− in skeletal muscle: a potential mechanism explaining statin-induced muscle pain

Authors: Irena A. Rebalka, Andrew W. Cao, Linda L. May, Mark A. Tarnopolsky, Thomas J. Hawke

From the authors: “Here, we propose a novel mechanism responsible for statin-induced myalgia independent of muscle damage. This mechanism is based on observed increases in skeletal muscle mitochondrial [reactive oxygen species] resulting from statin administration.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology - Cell Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Research Alert

SECTION

CHANNELS
All Journal News, Bone Health, Pain
KEYWORDS
Physiology, Statins, Muscle Pain, Myalgia, High Cholesterol
  • share-facebook-Researchers Identify Mechanism Responsible for Statin-related Muscle Pain
  • share-twitter-Researchers Identify Mechanism Responsible for Statin-related Muscle Pain

Comment/Share

Share
Chat now!