Researchers Identify Mechanism Responsible for Statin-related Muscle Pain

Newswise — Article title: Statin administration activates system xC− in skeletal muscle: a potential mechanism explaining statin-induced muscle pain

Authors: Irena A. Rebalka, Andrew W. Cao, Linda L. May, Mark A. Tarnopolsky, Thomas J. Hawke

From the authors: “Here, we propose a novel mechanism responsible for statin-induced myalgia independent of muscle damage. This mechanism is based on observed increases in skeletal muscle mitochondrial [reactive oxygen species] resulting from statin administration.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

