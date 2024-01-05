Article title: The absorption of bovine milk small extracellular vesicles largely depends on galectin 3 and galactose ligands in human intestinal cells and C57BL/6J mice





Authors: Sonal Sukreet, Camila Pereira Braga, Jiri Adamec, Juan Cui, and Janos Zempleni





From the authors: “This is the first paper to assess the role of unique glycans and their Galectin-3 receptor in the transport and distribution of small extracellular vesicles (‘exosomes’) from milk in mammals.”



This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.