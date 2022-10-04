Article title: The lonidamine derivative H2-gamendazole reduces cyst formation in polycystic kidney disease

Authors: Shirin V. Sundar, Julie Xia Zhou, Brenda S. Magenheimer, Gail A. Reif, Darren P. Wallace, Gunda I. Georg, Sudhakar R. Jakkaraj, Joseph S. Tash, Alan S.L. Yu, Xiaogang Li, James P. Calvet

From the authors: “This study shows that the lonidamine derivative [H2-gamendazole] inhibits [chloride] secretion, cell proliferation, and cyst growth, suggesting that it might have therapeutic value for the treatment of [autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease].”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.