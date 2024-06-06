Newswise — Article title: SEMA3B inhibits TGFβ-induced extracellular matrix protein production and its reduced levels are associated with a decline in lung function in IPF



Authors: Dan JK Yombo, Sudhir Ghandikota, Chanukya P. Vemulapalli, Priyanka Singh, Anil G. Jegga, William D. Hardie, Sathish K. Madala



From the authors: “Overall, our new findings highlight an anti‐fibrotic role for SEMA3B and supports modulating the SEMA3B‐NRP1 axis as an innovative therapeutic approach to inhibit pulmonary fibrosis.”



This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.