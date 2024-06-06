Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: SEMA3B inhibits TGFβ-induced extracellular matrix protein production and its reduced levels are associated with a decline in lung function in IPF

Authors: Dan JK Yombo, Sudhir Ghandikota, Chanukya P. Vemulapalli, Priyanka Singh, Anil G. Jegga, William D. Hardie, Sathish K. Madala

From the authors: “Overall, our new findings highlight an anti‐fibrotic role for SEMA3B and supports modulating the SEMA3B‐NRP1 axis as an innovative therapeutic approach to inhibit pulmonary fibrosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, June-2024

American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, June-2024

