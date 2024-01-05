Research Alert

Article title: Disruption of hypoxia inducible factor-2α in neutrophils decreases colitis-associated colon cancer

Authors: Rashi Singhal, Nikhil Kumar Kotla, Sumeet Solanki, Wesley Huang, Hannah N. Bell, Marwa O. Elderany, Cristina Castillo, and Yatrik M. Shah

From the authors: “We found that the loss of neutrophil-specific [hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF)]-2α slows colon tumor growth and progression by reducing the levels of inflammatory mediators.

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, Jan-2024

