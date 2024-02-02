Research Alert

Article title: Expression and function of transient receptor potential melastatin 3 in the spinal afferent innervation of the mouse colon

Authors: James W. King, Aidan S. W. Bennett, Hannah M. Wood, Corey C. Baker, Hanin Alsaadi, Max Topley, Stephen A. Vanner, David E. Reed, and Alan E. Lomax

From the authors: “[Transient receptor potential melastatin 3] contributes to colonic sensory transduction and may be a potential target for treating pain in IBD.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

 

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

