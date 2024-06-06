Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: LPA5-Dependent signaling regulates regeneration of the intestinal epithelium following irradiation

Authors: Beth B. McConnell, Zhongxing Liang, Chad Xu, Yiran Han, C. Chris Yun

From the authors: “We used mice lacking expression of the lysophosphatidic acid receptor 5 (LPA5) in intestinal epithelial cells and intestinal organoids to show that the LPA5 receptor protects intestinal stem cells and progenitors from radiation-induced injury. We show that LPA5 induces Yes-associated protein signaling and regulates Paneth cells.

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, June-2024

