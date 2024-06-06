Newswise — Article title: LPA5-Dependent signaling regulates regeneration of the intestinal epithelium following irradiation



Authors: Beth B. McConnell, Zhongxing Liang, Chad Xu, Yiran Han, C. Chris Yun



From the authors: “We used mice lacking expression of the lysophosphatidic acid receptor 5 (LPA 5 ) in intestinal epithelial cells and intestinal organoids to show that the LPA 5 receptor protects intestinal stem cells and progenitors from radiation-induced injury. We show that LPA 5 induces Yes-associated protein signaling and regulates Paneth cells.”



This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.