Research Alert
Newswise — Article title: LPA5-Dependent signaling regulates regeneration of the intestinal epithelium following irradiation
Authors: Beth B. McConnell, Zhongxing Liang, Chad Xu, Yiran Han, C. Chris Yun
From the authors: “We used mice lacking expression of the lysophosphatidic acid receptor 5 (LPA5) in intestinal epithelial cells and intestinal organoids to show that the LPA5 receptor protects intestinal stem cells and progenitors from radiation-induced injury. We show that LPA5 induces Yes-associated protein signaling and regulates Paneth cells.”
This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, June-2024