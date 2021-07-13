Newswise — Long non‑coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a critical role in tumorigenesis. LncRNAs can beclassified into tumor suppressor genes or oncogenes, depending on their function within the cellular context and the signalling pathways in which they are involved. These regulatory RNAs are potential therapeutic targets for cancer due to their tissue and tumor specificity.

The lncRNA Mortal Obligate RNA Transcript (MORT; alias ZNF667-AS1) has been identified as a tumor-related lncRNA.

Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Director of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), has co-authored the review paper in collaboration with another 13 co-authors hailing from 6 different countries, as part of the GYNOCARE COST Action (CA18117). GYNOCARE is a European Network for Gynecological Rare Cancer research: From Concept to Cure, which is chaired by Prof Jean Calleja-Agius, M.D.,Ph.D. from the Department of Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malta.

The paper by Di Fiore, R et al. is entitled ‘LncRNA MORT (ZNF667-AS1) in Cancer – is there a possible role in Gynecological Malignancies?' appears in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Gynecological cancers are currently among the major threats to female health. These include ovarian, cervical and endometrial cancers. In this review, there is a description of the biological and regulatory functions of ZNF667-AS1 in human disease, including cancer. Furthermore, emerging insights into the potential role of ZNF667-AS1 as a biomarker and novel therapeutic target particularly in gynecological cancers, are explored.

