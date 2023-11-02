Article title: Pentastatin, a matrikine of the collagen IVa5, is a novel endogenous mediator of pulmonary endothelial dysfunction

Authors: Ayse Ceren Mutgan, Katharina Jandl, Nemanja Radic, Francesco Valzano, Dagmar Kolb, Julia Hoffmann, Vasile Foris, Jochen Wilhelm, Panja M. Boehm, Konrad Hoetzenecker, Andrea Olschewski, Horst Olschewski, Akos Heinemann, Malgorzata Wygrecka, Leigh M. Marsh, Grazyna Kwapiszewska

From the authors: “These findings are the first to link pentastatin to pulmonary endothelial dysfunction and, thus, suggest a major role for [basement membrane]-matrikines in pulmonary vascular diseases such as pulmonary hypertension.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.