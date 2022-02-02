Article title: Profiling Parkinson’s disease cognitive phenotypes via resting-state magnetoencephalography

Authors: Olivier B. Simon, Donald Rojas, Debashis Ghosh, Xinyi Yang, Sarah E. Rogers, Christine S. Martin, Samantha K. Holden, Benzi M. Kluger, Isabelle Buard

From the authors: “We suggest that the most dramatic neurophysiological changes may occur during the time the [Parkinson’s disease] brain transitions from normal cognition to [mild cognitive impairment], then compensatory changes further occur as the brain ‘switches’ to a dementia state.

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.