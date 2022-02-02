Research Alert

Article title: Profiling Parkinson’s disease cognitive phenotypes via resting-state magnetoencephalography

Authors: Olivier B. Simon, Donald Rojas, Debashis Ghosh, Xinyi Yang, Sarah E. Rogers, Christine S. Martin, Samantha K. Holden, Benzi M. Kluger, Isabelle Buard

From the authors: “We suggest that the most dramatic neurophysiological changes may occur during the time the [Parkinson’s disease] brain transitions from normal cognition to [mild cognitive impairment], then compensatory changes further occur as the brain ‘switches’ to a dementia state.

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Alzheimer's and Dementia Cognition and Learning Neuro Parkinson’s Disease
KEYWORDS
Physiology Neurophysiology Parkinson Disease Mild Cognitive Impairment Dementia