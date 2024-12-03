Newswise — In this bustling holiday season, West Virginia University experts are explaining the science behind the warm, fuzzy feelings that real Christmas trees can create.

Chad Pierskalla, WVU Davis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources professor, and Dave McGill, WVU Extension forest resources specialist, have research findings and tips to help you get the most enjoyment out of this holiday staple.

Quotes:

“The findings from our study suggest the type of attraction people feel toward artificial trees might be similar to other ‘hard’ fascinations, such as watching sports games on television or visiting amusement parks. Hard fascinations, while fun, do not improve overall well-being and can eventually lead to mental fatigue and symptoms, such as distractibility, impulsivity and irritability.

“On the other hand, the innate human admiration for nature can lead to outdoor tree displays offering a ‘soft’ fascination. Like the effects seen in an urban forest, real trees can reduce internal noise and mental burden for consumers. It is this ‘soft’ fascination that contributes more to restoration, or the recovery of mental fatigue, because it captures attention effortlessly.

“It is a multi-sensory experience, so take your time and enjoy the process as you walk through the tree displays. The smell is also a huge part of the experience. Our research shows that smelling fresh trees is a peak restorative moment. In fact, I recently saw on social media that real trees have the number one scent of the season — sorry, grandma, your cookies didn’t make the cut.

“Research on stress recovery agrees that spending just 10 to 20 minutes in nature can help with mental fatigue. So, if you need some space to get away from it all, try getting lost in the moment as you walk through this unique type of ‘urban forest’ at your local retailer or farm.” — Chad Pierskalla, professor, WVU Davis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

“When looking to purchase a real Christmas tree this year, think about supporting West Virginia growers. Purchasing a locally grown Christmas tree helps sustain West Virginia’s agricultural economy and maintains open farmland. Also, many tree farms replant saplings annually, ensuring a sustainable and renewable tradition that contributes to cleaner air and wildlife habitat conservation.

“West Virginia’s Christmas tree farms offer fresh-cut options, Canaan fir and Douglas fir, known for their fragrance, needle retention and lush appearance. Look for trees with vibrant, green needles that don’t easily fall off when gently pulled or shaken.

“Before bringing the tree inside, be sure to cut about one to two inches off the trunk’s base to improve water absorption and ensure your tree stays hydrated. Place the tree in a sturdy stand that holds at least a gallon of water and refill it daily to keep it fresh and safe. Position your tree away from heat sources, like fireplaces, radiators and direct sunlight, to prevent it from drying out. Also, be sure to only use UL-listed lights and avoid overloading electrical outlets.

“After the holiday season, many communities in West Virginia offer tree recycling programs. Recycled trees can be turned into mulch for parks or wildlife habitats. Also, placing your tree in your yard can provide shelter for birds or wildlife until spring.” — Dave McGill, forest resources specialist and professor, WVU Extension