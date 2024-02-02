Research Alert

Article title: Transcriptomics analysis of allergen-induced inflammatory gene expression in the Four-Core Genotype mouse model

Authors: Carolyn Damilola Ekpruke, Rachel Alford, Dustin Rousselle, Maksat Babayev, Shikha Sharma, Sarah Commodore, Aaron Buechlein, Douglas B. Rusch, and Patricia Silveyra

From the authors: “Using the Four-Core Genotype mouse model, our findings revealed the influence of sex hormones and sex chromosomes in the gene expression of lungs exposed to an aeroallergen (House Dust Mite) and identified sex-specific pathways to better understand sex disparities associated with allergic airway inflammation.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

