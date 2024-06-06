Newswise — Article title: Inhibition of Crif1 protects fatty acid-induced POMC neuron-like cell-line damage by increasing CPT-1 function



Authors: Lara Regina-Ferreira, Fernando Valdivieso-Rivera, Monara K. S. C. Angelim, Larissa Menezes dos Reis, Vanessa O. Furino, Joseane Morari, Lizandra Maia de Sousa, Sílvio Roberto Consonni, Carlos H. Sponton, Pedro M. Moraes-Vieira, Lício A. Velloso



From the authors: “Our study elucidates the mechanisms behind the beneficial effects of a mild mitochondrial stress promoted by the exposure of [proopiomelanocortin] neurons to high palmitate.”



This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.