Newswise — Article title: Inhibition of Crif1 protects fatty acid-induced POMC neuron-like cell-line damage by increasing CPT-1 function

Authors: Lara Regina-Ferreira, Fernando Valdivieso-Rivera, Monara K. S. C. Angelim, Larissa Menezes dos Reis, Vanessa O. Furino, Joseane Morari, Lizandra Maia de Sousa, Sílvio Roberto Consonni, Carlos H. Sponton, Pedro M. Moraes-Vieira, Lício A. Velloso

From the authors: “Our study elucidates the mechanisms behind the beneficial effects of a mild mitochondrial stress promoted by the exposure of [proopiomelanocortin] neurons to high palmitate.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society’s APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, May 2024

