Article title: Extracellular glucose and dysfunctional insulin receptor signaling independently upregulate arterial smooth muscle TMEM16A expression



Authors: Alejandro Mata-Daboin, Angelica Bernardelli, Jonathan H. Jaggar, M. Dennis Leo, Masuma Akter Brishti, Somasundaram Raghavan



From the authors: “The paper highlights the effect of short- and long-term glucose-induced dysfunction of an ion channel expression as a causative factor in diabetic vascular disease.”



This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.