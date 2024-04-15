Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Caffeine-induced protein kinase A activation restores cognitive deficits induced by sleep deprivation by regulating O-GlcNAc cycling in adult zebrafish

Authors: Thuy-Duong Thi Tran, Jiwon Park, Dong Yeol Kim, Inn-Oc Han

From the authors: “Our collective findings underscore the interplay between [protein kinase A] signaling and O-GlcNAc cycling in the regulation of cognitive function in the brain, offering potential therapeutic targets for cognitive deficits associated with [sleep deprivation].”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, March 2024

