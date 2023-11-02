Article title: Three-dimensional electrical impedance tomography (EIT) to study regional ventilation/perfusion (V/Q̇) ratios in anesthetized pigs

Authors: Shannon Larrabee, Sarah Nugen, Alejandro Bruhn, Ian Porter, Symon Stowe, Andy Adler, Manuel Martin-Flores, Joaquin Araos

From the authors: “This work signifies a substantial step forward in the application of [electrical impedance tomography] for monitoring and managing lung diseases.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.