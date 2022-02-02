Research Alert

Article title: Multiomic identification of factors associated with progression to cystic kidney disease in mice with nephron Ift88 disruption

Authors: Chunyan Hu, Katherine Beebe, Edgar J. Hernandez, Jose M. Lazaro-Guevara, Monica P. Revelo, Yufeng Huang, J. Alan Maschek, James E. Cox, Donald E. Kohan

From the authors: “In conclusion, the present study used a multiomic approach, combined with Western blot analysis, to identify factors that were specifically altered in precystic kidneys of male [intraflagellar transport protein 88 knockout] mice.

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

