Article title: Leveraging avidin/biotin interaction to quantify permeability of microvessels-on-a-chip

Authors: Feng Gao, Haoyu Sun, Xiang Li, Pingnian He

From the authors: “Our study developed a novel method that allows permeability coefficient to be measured in microvessels developed in nonpermeable microfluidic platforms using avidin-biotin technology.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.