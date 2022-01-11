Research Alert
Article title: Leveraging avidin/biotin interaction to quantify permeability of microvessels-on-a-chip
Authors: Feng Gao, Haoyu Sun, Xiang Li, Pingnian He
From the authors: “Our study developed a novel method that allows permeability coefficient to be measured in microvessels developed in nonpermeable microfluidic platforms using avidin-biotin technology.”
This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.