Newswise — The Center for Aerosol Science and Technology (CAST) at the University of Miami and smart balloons company, Alta Systems, have teamed up to launch a tethered blimp to measure aerosol particles over the University of Miami Coral Gables Campus. A variety of aerosol instruments developed by University of Miami researchers will be lifted by Alta’s 12-by-5-foot smart balloon to map out ground-based concentrations as well as particles at nearly 200 feet of elevation. The experiment will take place Jan. 10-12 at the College of Engineering’s McArthur Building.

CAST researchers will hoist aerosol instruments that are based on optical-scattering principles to measure the aerosol concentrations. In addition, a particle collector will capture some of the particles at different altitudes for future analysis. Size distribution data of the particles as a function of altitude will be mapped that will enable researchers to better understand transport properties of these particles in the atmosphere.

“This experiment will offer us a unique glimpse into aerosols in our own backyard,” said Pratim Biswas, dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Miami. “From airborne illnesses to the Sahara Desert dust, understanding aerosol formation and transformation processes are critical to protecting human health and combatting climate change.”

Alta Systems will monitor the blimp from a mobile command center. The trailer is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that records and broadcasts aerial images and data so the researchers can analyze the incoming information in real time.

“Alta technology has been used extensively to monitor human activity from the air,” said Chris Ciampa, chief operating officer at Alta Systems. “Now, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with CAST at the University of Miami to collect data that will improve the quality of human life and environments.”

The experiment will take place during CAST’s second annual Summer School in Winter Workshop that draws world-renowned aerosol researchers from across the United States. University of Miami graduate students will help conduct the experiments.

