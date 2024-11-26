Newswise — This article discussed a study by Almahasneh et al, which investigated how high glucose and severe hypoxia affected mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) at different passages. This research provides insights into the resilience of higher-passage MSCs under stress conditions, challenging the common use of lower passage MSCs in clinical settings. While this study offers valuable perspectives on the adaptability of MSCs, it relies mainly on in vitro results from a single cell line, limiting broader applicability. It highlights the need for more comprehensive in vivo studies to validate these findings and better understand MSC behavior in clinical scenarios.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cells; High glucose; Hypoxia; Cellular senescence; Passages

