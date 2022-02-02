Research Alert

Article title: Resistance-exercise training attenuates LPS-induced astrocyte remodeling and neuroinflammatory cytokine expression in female Wistar rats

Authors: Taylor J. Kelty, Xuansong Mao, Nathan R. Kerr, Thomas E. Childs, Gregory N. Ruegsegger, Frank W. Booth

From the authors: “Our data demonstrated that resistance training had an anti-inflammatory effect in the brain as [lipopolysaccharide]-induced neuroinflammatory cytokine expression and reactive astrocytic remodeling were reduced in the dentate gyrus after [three weeks] of progressive ladder climbing.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Applied Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cognition and Learning Exercise and Fitness Neuro
KEYWORDS
Physiology Resistance Exercise Inflammation Brain cognitive health