Article title: Resistance-exercise training attenuates LPS-induced astrocyte remodeling and neuroinflammatory cytokine expression in female Wistar rats

Authors: Taylor J. Kelty, Xuansong Mao, Nathan R. Kerr, Thomas E. Childs, Gregory N. Ruegsegger, Frank W. Booth

From the authors: “Our data demonstrated that resistance training had an anti-inflammatory effect in the brain as [lipopolysaccharide]-induced neuroinflammatory cytokine expression and reactive astrocytic remodeling were reduced in the dentate gyrus after [three weeks] of progressive ladder climbing.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.