Newswise — It’s one of the most common new year’s resolutions, a recent study found 48% of Americans who make new year’s resolutions, resolve to begin a fitness routine. But the researchers found only 9% of Americans who make resolutions complete them, 23% quit their resolutions by the end of the first week, 43% quit by the end of January, and the numbers continue to drop from there.

When it comes to fitness, burnout and injuries are common reasons people abandon their resolutions quickly. In early January, many people who have not regularly exercised pack gyms or begin new running or weight training routines. Without proper preparation and form, injuries like painful hip and knee problems sometimes stop our well-intended resolutions before they become habits.

“When you go from zero to one hundred with your exercise routine, oftentimes your body can’t handle it, your form is off, and you become prone to injuries,” Matthew Counihan, M.D Orthopedic Sports Medicine Physician said. “Muscle strains, shin splints, and joint and tendon injuries are common when going too hard with a new exercise routine. Injuries mean a person has to stop exercising to heal, and oftentimes the routine isn’t resumed.”

To avoid injury sports medicine experts say start slow, and build up your exercise routine. “You don’t have to run a five minute mile on day one, start with a walk around the block. Then gradually increase your distance and speed. It’s the same with any exercise routine. Start with lighter weights and build up, for example,” Counihan said.

Hackensack Meridian Health Sports Medicine physicians offer these tips:

The Best Exercise Is The One You Will Do Regularly - An exercise routine is only as good as you doing it, so find something you love doing whether that is running, cycling, swimming, yoga, weight training or something else.

Stretch - Stretch before and after working out. If your muscles didn’t get this level of movement in 2023, set aside time to increase your flexibility. Stretching before and after exercise will prevent common sports injuries and keep you going well into 2024.

Focus on Form And Build Up Distance, Speed or Weight Gradually - Learn to do the exercise you are interested in properly. Go slow and focus on form. Doing it wrong will cause injuries. Once you have mastered proper form, you can start adding distance, speed or weight gradually.

Mix It Up - Change up your exercise routine. Diversity in training is necessary, focusing on both cardiovascular and resistance training. Mixing up your exercise regimen promotes a healthy musculoskeletal system, which decreases the risk of an overuse injury. Take days off between cardio to weight train, stretch, and rest.

Massage Sore Muscles - When you start a new exercise routine, you are bound to experience muscle soreness, tightness or strain. Massage and massage guns are a valuable tool. Massaging sore joints and muscles can reduce tension, impact flexibility, increase blood flow, and decrease muscle stiffness.

Visit With Your Doctor To Discuss A New Exercise Routine - It is important to discuss a significant change in your exercise routine with your doctor. A physician can discuss your readiness for physical activity and how to best prepare your body for it.

