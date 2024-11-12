Newswise — Adultism: a form of discrimination against anyone who isn't an adult. It stems from the belief that children—but also the elderly—are less capable and have less valid views because of misconceptions about their ability to think and act in complex, nuanced ways.

But what if children were just as capable as adults of contributing meaningfully to social discussions on important issues like ecological justice?

This is the argument put forth by Natalie M. Fletcher, Associate Professor in UdeM’s Department of Philosophy and Scientific Coordinator at the Institut Philosophie Citoyenneté Jeunesse.

The goal of her work is to have young people's views recognized as both relevant and valuable. She also promotes the creation of opportunities for children to develop their critical thinking skills and practice engaging in philosophical dialogue.

"Children are full-fledged citizens and not just future members of society," argues the philosophy expert. "We should listen to their wisdom, since children can sometimes have a better understanding of certain subjects than adults. Take friendship, for example. With friendship being such a central aspect of children's lives, young people tend to have more nuanced and diverse views on the subject than adults."

Professor Fletcher believes that if we fail to take into account children's opinions, society misses out on important insights and perspectives. In fact, she sees it as excluding an entire dimension of knowledge.

Children and the environment

In Professor Fletcher's view, children and youth should have more say on the environment and the climate crisis because these issues will impact their future more than that of older people.

"Young people care a lot about the environment. They struggle with eco-anxiety and want to take action. So we need to give them opportunities to share their concerns and figure out how to become agents of change," she explained.

Her suggestions include asking children questions about the relationship between humans and nature, the position of humans in relation to animals, vegetarianism, nature as a right, and other related topics. Interestingly, she notes that preschoolers tend to have an animistic view in which everything is alive.

Philosophy as a tool

According to Professor Fletcher, philosophy is a way to give young people agency on issues related to nature and the environment. For children, the process is mainly focused on dialogue.

"We help them develop their active listening skills and learn to formulate perspectives, while making sure they don't have to carry the entire burden, since adultist policies prevent them from participating as meaningfully as they would like," she said.

This approach is the cornerstone of Brila, an educational charity founded by Professor Fletcher that aims to inspire young people through philosophical dialogue and creative projects.

"The kids who go through our programs, starting at the age of five or six, develop strong thinking skills and learn to see themselves as agents of change. It's like mental gymnastics, and they become really good at it," she concluded.